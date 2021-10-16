Barbra Streisand Gushes over Adam Schiff’s New Anti-Trump Book ‘Midnight in Washington’

Barbra Streisand is gushing over Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) new book Midnight in Washington, calling it “very important” and a “must read.”

Midnight in Washington, which Random Houses released this week, is a nearly 500-page screed in which Schiff paints former President Donald Trump as a singular threat to American democracy. Schiff re-visits his own starring role in the Trump-Russia-collusion hoax, and puts the January 6 riot in the spotlight.

Barbra Streisand, who is a major Democratic fundraiser, exhorted her fan base to devour the tome.

“Adam Schiff’s very important book Midnight in Washington is a must read. It shows the ongoing danger to our Republic from the authoritarian right,” she tweeted.

“It’s well written and totally on point. The threat to our democracy is real!”

Adam Schiff’s very important book Midnight in Washington is a must read. It shows the ongoing danger to our Republic from the authoritarian right. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 15, 2021

.@AdamSchiff’s new book “Midnight in Washington” is about the fight for democracy. It’s well written and totally on point. The threat to our democracy is real! — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 12, 2021

Schiff continues to bash Trump in the mainstream media. During a recent appearance on MSNBC to flack his book, the congressman said the Republican Party has turned into an “autocratic cult” of Trump.

“It’s just as you say, the Republican Party has turned into an autocratic cult of the former president,” Schiff told host Chris Hayes. “It is no longer wedded to even the idea of democracy.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com