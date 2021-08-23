Hollywood Elites Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand Throw Mega Cash Behind Gavin Newsom Ahead of Recall Election

Hollywood elites including Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Rob Reiner, and Barbra Streisand are pouring money into California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) effort to beat the state’s recall election. The race is shaping up to be a nail-biter that could see voters removing the incumbent governor — who is beloved among showbiz leftists — and replacing him with a Republican.

Other entertainment figures backing Newsom with big checks include Netflix’s co-CEO Reed Hastings, Casey Wasserman, and Byron Allen.

Steven Spielberg recently donated a cool $25,000 to the Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom committee, while his former DreamWorks partner Jeffrey Katzenberg was in a more generous mood, forking over $500,000, according to publicly available state records.

Rob Reiner gave $10,000 while Barbra Streisand gave $2,500. Their donations came after a virtual Hollywood fundraiser last week that was intended to bolster Newsom’s war chest.

Casey Wasserman, who helped organize the event, donated $100,000 to the committee while Byron Allen stepped in with $10,000.

As Breitbart News reported, the largest donation so far has come from Netflx’s Reed Hastings, who dropped a whopping $3 million on the pro-Newsom committee back in May.

Gov. Newsom is feeling the heat from Republican challenger Larry Elder, who has been gaining steam among voters fed up with the state’s spiraling homelessness crisis, soaring cost of living, and fires burning across hundreds of thousands of acres in Northern California.

Newsom is fairing especially poorly among Latino voters, a demographic Democrats have long taken for granted.

A recent Emerson College poll showed that 54 percent of likely voters who are Hispanic wanted to recall Newsom, while only 41 percent wanted to retain him.

The close race has prompted left-wing billionaires from California and beyond to whip out their checkbooks. George Soros has given $250,000 to the pro-Newsom committee while Laurene Powell Jobs has donated $200,000 at least twice.

Stewart and Lynda Resnick — the couple behind the Fiji Water and the POM Wonderful brands — have given $250,000 to help Newsom. Philanthropist Susan Pritzker donated $100,000.

Other notable figures backing Newsom include Los Angeles-based starchitect Frank Gehry, who has given $50,000 to the committee, and Priscilla Chan — the wife of Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg — who donated $750,000.

