Transgender Netflix Rally Leader Targets Dave Chappelle with Racist Taunt: ‘I’m Here to Talk to His Master’

The organizer of the rally in support of the transgender Netflix employees has targeted comedian Dave Chappelle with a racist taunt, demanding to talk to “his master” Wednesday outside Netflix offices in Hollywood.

Ashlee Marie Preston, who is a male-to-female transgender and apparently not a Netflix employee, lashed out at Chappelle while talking to reporters.

“He’s clearly sold himself and since he can’t do the right thing, I’m here to talk to his master today and those are the people who sign the paycheck,” Preston said. The word “master” is regarded as offensive when used in conjunction with a black person due to its connotations of slavery.

Watch below:

Ashlee Marie Preston, who is also black, has a history of making inflammatory statements aimed at her ideological foes. Preston infamously confronted fellow transgender Caitlyn Jenner at an event for the Trans Chorus of L.A. over Jenner’s support of then-President Donald Trump.

A video showing Preston calling Jenner a “fucking fraud” went viral, resulting in Preston’s resignation from the choral group.

Preston organized Wednesday’s “Stand-Up” In Solidarity rally, which supported the transgender Netflix employee walkout over Dave Chappelle’s comedy special The Closer. The transgender activist accused Netflix of participating in a “hate” economy.

“We’re up against a new emergence of a hate economy,” Preston said, according to Insider.. “Algorithmic science distorts the way we perceive ourselves … and I think Netflix, Facebook, Instagram play into it.”

#NetflixWalkout rally organizer @AshleeMPreston: “I am here to have a conversation about healing. … We’re up against a new emergence of a hate economy. … Algorithmic science distorts the way we perceive ourselves … and I think Netflix, Facebook, Instagram play into it. pic.twitter.com/FbpvYyYAdY — JP Mangalindan (@JPManga) October 20, 2021

Another trans activist named “Neverending Nina” addressed the crowd gathered outside Netflix offices in Hollywood, accusing the streamer enabling “harm” to transgenders.

Watch below:

"It is our purpose that we hold these places accountable," says Neverending Nina at the #NetflixWalkout. "How can you house queer narratives, queer movies and all the things that uplift us, but then turn around and provide space to harm us?" https://t.co/OsrDv4QD1O pic.twitter.com/ra6Qb5ogHH — Variety (@Variety) October 20, 2021

On Wednesday, transgender activists clashed with supporters of Dave Chappelle, destroying pro-Chappelle signs in a fit of rage.

Watch below:

This is phenomenal. Man shows up at anti-Dave Chappelle Netflix protest with a sign saying he likes Dave and thinks jokes are funny. Gets accosted by woke mob, has his sign destroyed. pic.twitter.com/KKRgLp269b — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 20, 2021

Protesters ripped up and stomped on pro-Chappelle signs at the #NetflixWalkout pic.twitter.com/2qyl76cvYv — JP Mangalindan (@JPManga) October 20, 2021

Some Hollywood stars showed support for the protest.

Sending my love and full support to all trans employees and their allies participating in the #NetflixWalkout today. ❤️✊ https://t.co/Mp7ubHuxeg — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 20, 2021

Standing in solidarity with the Netflix employees speaking truth to power today and sending my full love and support. #NetflixWalkout https://t.co/xrdsOpEJFP — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 20, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, the activists are demanding Netflix create more transgender and “non-binary” shows and hire more trans individuals in senior-level positions. They are also ordering Netflix to put trigger warnings on content they deem to be transphobic or “hate speech.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com