2SLGBTQQIA+ Netflix Employees Release List of Demands: More ‘Trans and Non-Binary’ Shows and Executives

Ahead of their planned walkout on Wednesday, transgender Netflix employees released their list of demands of senior management, including a call for more transgender and “non-binary” content and more trans personnel at the highest levels of the company.

In their letter, which was first published by The Verge, the trans employees deemed their demands “necessary to avoid future instances of platforming transphobia and hate speech” — a veiled reference to Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special The Closer, which promoted Wednesday’s protest after drawing widespread condemnation from 2SLGBTQQIA+ groups.

They said their demands represent a crucial step to “begin to repair the relationship” between trans individuals and management. Notably absent from the list was any demand to remove Chappelle’s The Closer. Some 2SLGBTQQIA+ groups have called for a total ban on the show, but Netflix has so far refused their entreaties.

Watch below:

Chief among their demands was the creation of a monetary fund to invest in “trans and non-binary” talent and content in order to create parity with the company’s “total investment in transphobic content” — another indirect reference to The Closer.

The letter also demanded Netflix “hire trans and non-binary content executives, especially BIPOC, in leading

positions.”

Activists said Netflix must also “acknowledge the harm” that its “transphobic content” has caused, especially “to the Black trans community.”

Other demands included greater promotion of “trans-affirming titles,” as well as trigger warnings in front of “transphobic titles” in order to flag what they called transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, and “hate speech.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com