Pop Star Chris Brown Calls NBA Star Kyrie Irving a ‘Real Hero’ for COVID-19 Vaccine Refusal

Singer Chris Brown has reportedly praised Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine, calling the basketball player a “real hero.”

Chris Brown shared his thoughts in a since-deleted Instagram post in which he also defended the athlete’s right to decide his own medical care, according to multiple reports.

The Instagram post featured an image of Kyrie Irving with the words, “THE REAL HERO!!!”

“I stand with my brother,” Brown wrote. “WHOEVER DON’T LIKE IT … Go live your damn life .. IT’S HIS CHOICE AND A DAMN GOOD ONE.” Brown also said he was “ALWAYS IN MY BROTHERS CORNER.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Brooklyn Nets have sidelined Irving and announced he will sit out until he can prove he has taken any of the coronavirus vaccines. The decision has set off a firestorm of debate within the NBA over vaccine mandates.

Last week, Irving issued a statement saying that his stance against taking the coronavirus vaccine is about being true to himself. “This is about my life and what I am choosing to do,” he said. “People are losing their jobs to these mandates. People are having to make choices

with their own lives.”

Watch below:

“The financial consequences, I know I do not want to even do that,” he added. “But it is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated. I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice.”

