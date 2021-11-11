Rapper Travis Scott Faces 7 More Lawsuits for Astroworld Festival Chaos

Rapper Travis Scott and the entertainment company Live Nation are now facing an additional seven lawsuits in the wake of chaos that ensued Friday at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas, where at least eight people were killed.

One Houston injury attorney filed seven nearly identical lawsuits on Tuesday morning, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

According to the entertainment news outlet, Roberts Markland LLP does not list specific injuries but says the plaintiffs are “seriously and permanently injured”:

Each lawsuit claims both Travis and Live Nation failed to provide adequate security and a security plan to protect attendees … and conditions at Astroworld Festival “caused several stampedes and a crowd compression” that led to the 8 deaths and hundreds of injuries. … In the docs, Travis and LN are accused of failing to warn fans of safety risks and failing to provide appropriate medical staff at the event.

Earlier this week, concertgoers who say they were injured during Astroworld on Friday filed three other lawsuits — who of which are seeking $1 million in damages — against Scott, Live Nation, as well as rapper Drake, who appeared as a surprise performer.

Drake is being accused of helping “incite the crowd even though he knew of [Scott’s] prior conduct,” and continuing “to perform on stage while the crowd mayhem continued.”

Scott is also being accused of continuing his performance despite knowing that concertgoers were getting injured. Several social media users posted videos calling out the rapper, who appeared to continue singing while it was clear medics were attempting to reach wounded attendees.

On Tuesday, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the rapper “absolutely” should have ended his concert when he realized fans were getting injured in the crowd.

