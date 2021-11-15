9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Dies from Astroworld Injuries, Bringing Death Toll to 10

The death toll from rapper Travis Scott’s November 5 performance at Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas, has risen to 10 after a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at the event died from his injuries.

The family of Ezra Blount, who was on life support for days after he was injured at Astroworld, confirmed that he died on Sunday, according to a report by ABC 13.

Last week, Ezra’s father, Treston Blount, told ABC 13 that his son was a fan of the rapper, saying: “He was so stoked” to attend the concert.

Blount reportedly held Ezra high on his shoulders as the countdown began to Scott’s performance. He stayed toward the back of the back of the crowd because he thought that area would be more calm, but the stampede hit as soon as the rapper took the stage.

The boy’s father then reportedly lost consciousness and Ezra fell to the ground, where he was then trampled by concertgoers.

Blount said that after he regained consciousness, he could not find his son anywhere. The father then rushed to on-site medic tents, as well as several hospitals. It wasn’t until he filed a police report that he later received a message from an officer that included a picture of Ezra.

When Blount got to the hospital, he was told that Ezra’s major organs had been damaged, his brain was swollen, and he was on life support, ABC 13 reports.

“I’m not ready to lose my boy at all. We still got a bunch of living to do… That’s my boy,” he told ABC 13 on Friday.

After the death of Ezra on Sunday, the death toll from Astroworld has now risen to ten. Eight concertgoers were pronounced dead the night of the event. The ninth victim, 22-year-old college senior Bharti Shahani, died on Wednesday.

