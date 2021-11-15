John Cusack Accuses Billionaire of Defending Rittenhouse to Avoid Taxes: ‘Scumbag Criminal Hoarder’

Hollywood star John Cusack has lashed out at billionaire investor Bill Ackman for his comments in defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, bizarrely accusing Ackman of trying to stoke “racial division and hate” as some sort of tax avoidance scheme.

In an angry tweet, John Cusack also called Bill Ackman a “scumbag criminal hoarder” who should “shut the fuck up.”

Billionaire investor knows stoking racial division and hate the most effective way his lizard brain knows so that he doesn’t have to pay tax.

Scumbag criminal hoarder –

Shut the fuck up and pay tax https://t.co/JtqZjIoWrW — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 15, 2021

Cusack’s accusation follows a recent series of tweets Ackman posted in which he weighed in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is facing charges related to shooting three people and killing two of them during last year’s Black Lives Matter riots. Attorneys for the 18-year-old defendant have argued he was acting in self-defense.

Ackman described Rittenhouse as a “civic-minded patriot” who has a “history of helping his community.” The billionaire then slammed media coverage of the trial, saying watching the trial left him with a different impression of Rittenhouse than from reading and watching press reports.

helping his community as an EMT and fireman in training, in his removing hate graffiti earlier that day from a local school, and ultimately in volunteering to protect a business during the night of August 25th in Kenosha. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 11, 2021

Ackman encouraged people to form their own opinions of the trial.

“Often times, communities react negatively and even violently after a jury verdict where they are surprised by the outcome based on what they have previously read in the newspaper, seen on TV or more likely been served on social media,” he wrote.

Cusack is the latest Hollywood celebrity to publicly dive into the Rittenhouse trial. Stars including Dave Bautista, George Takei, Rosanna Arquette, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi have taken swipes at Rittenhouse, with some accusing him of murder and others mocking his raw emotions while testifying about the traumatic experience.

