Hollywood Elites Attack Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘F*ck That Kid,’ ‘Terrible F**king Actor’

Left-wing Hollywood celebrities and elites are piling on Kyle Rittenhouse after the 18-year-old on trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, broke down on the witness stand Wednesday — calling him a “terrible fucking actor” and claiming he is benefitting from white male “privilege.”

They are also attacking Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder for repeatedly admonishing the prosecution, claiming he is biased and even “deplorable.”

Stars including Dave Bautista, George Takei, Rosanna Arquette, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi have taken swipes at the 18-year-old defendant during his trial for the murder of two people during last year’s Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“Fuck that kid!” Bautista tweeted.

“Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. The End,” Arquette proclaimed.

“A deplorable example, indeed,” Takei said of Judge Schroeder.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers have argued he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two men, then wounded another last year while he was defending businesses in Kenosha from BLM rioters. Gaige Grosskreutz, a witness for the prosecution, admitted under oath that Rittenhouse only shot him when he pointed a pistol at the teen and advanced toward him.

As the trial appeared to overwhelmingly favor Rittenhouse, celebrities have shifted into overdrive, attempting to sway public opinion that Rittenhouse is a “murderer.”

Warner Bros.’ Dune actor Dave Bautista tweeted, “Like I said. Fuck that kid!” The actor was responding to a photo allegedly showing Rittenhouse making an “OK” sign with his hand, which leftists believe is a white supremacy signal — even as this interpretation has long been known as a hoax meme seeded by 4chan trolls.

Like I said. Fuck that kid! https://t.co/NlLhtJGnri — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) November 11, 2021

Actress Rosanna Arquette, who once compared U.S. law enforcement to the “Gestapo,” called Rittenhouse a “murderer.”

Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer. The End . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) November 10, 2021

Star Trek veteran George Takei called Judge Schroeder “deplorable.”

If you want to see how justice often leans hard toward privilege, watch the judge in the Rittenhouse case. A deplorable example, indeed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2021

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead guest star Kevin Zegers accused Rittenhouse of faking his breakdown on the witness stand.

This is how the first take of a crying scene can look. Weeks of anxiety to push the tears out and you come up empty. https://t.co/OIC7RPBOsS — Kevin Zegers (@KevinZegers) November 10, 2021

In a since-deleted tweet, Epix’s Godfather of Harlem star Vincent D’Onofrio echoed Kevin Zeger’s claim that Rittenhouse was fake-crying. “Personally I’ve never seen acting like that from you but yes some less experienced actors,” D’Onofrio quipped.

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi snarked that America needs to redefine what it means to be a “promising young man.”

Time for America to redefine what it means to be a “promising young man” https://t.co/3i5lN2SL4m — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 11, 2021

Universal’s The Fast and the Furious actor Chad Lindberg called Rittenhouse a “murderer” and a “terrible fucking actor.”

Kyle Rittenhouse is a murderer and terrible fucking actor… https://t.co/XJSZ47q7wr — ChadLindberg (@ChadLindberg) November 10, 2021

Actress Katy Stoll also called Rittenhouse a “murderer.”

Everyone judging Kyle Rittenhouse's performance today. Guys, he isn't an actor – he's a murderer, give him a break. — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) November 10, 2021

Comedian and actor Gianmarco Soresi also accused Rittenhouse of bad acting.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s acting is so bad that if he gets through this he should consider musical theater — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 10, 2021

Deadline editor and reporter Dominic Patten accused Rittenhouse of faking his breakdown on the witness stand. “Bad acting coach, crocodile tears,” he tweeted.

Bad acting coach, crocodile tears — but perfect for Judge to give Rittenhouse a stern slap on the wrist & proclaim justice done. Ain't that America? https://t.co/boxGKQNefb — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) November 10, 2021

CBS’ Blood and Treasure producer Matthew Federman compared Rittenhouse to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, calling them both “self-victimizing white dudes.”

Having Kavanaugh confirmation hearing flashbacks from seeing clips of Rittenhouse's performance. Do self-victimizing white dudes all go to the same acting coach? — Matthew Federman (@matthewfederman) November 10, 2021

TV producer Gennefer Gross also compared Rittenhouse to Kavanaugh.

Tears ≠ Remorse Breaking down like Rittenhouse and Kavanaugh are merely pleas for sympathy and leniency. Nothing more. — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) November 10, 2021

ABC’s Designated Survivor writer Pat Cunnane focused on Rittenhouse’s skin color, claiming that if he wasn’t white, “he’d be dead.”

I don’t know if Kyle Rittenhouse was fake crying. I do know that he crossed state lines and shot three people, killing two of them. I also know that if he weren’t white, he probably wouldn’t be on trial. Because he’d be dead. — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) November 10, 2021

CBS’ Person of Interest actor David Valcin accused Rittenhouse of “fake” crying.

Kyle Rittenhouse *FAKE-cries while testifying

*fixed it for you 😉 — David Valcin (@filthymcnasty) November 10, 2021

Comedian and Hulu’s Solar Opposites star Sean O’Connor likened Judge Schroeder to the “Golden State Killer.”

The Golden State Killer is the judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial? That doesn’t seem great for justice. pic.twitter.com/X5H1UCUBdz — Sean O’Connor (@seanoconnz) November 10, 2021

TV writer Bryan Behar, who wrote for Netflix’s Fuller House, accused Rittenhouse of being a murderer and flashing a “white power” sign.

Kyle Rittenhouse flashing a “White Power” sign is definitely a bad look. So is murdering people. https://t.co/sIRKCl8FB3 — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) November 10, 2021

Comedian Brian Guest saw a nefarious meaning Judge Schroeder’s ringtone, based on unconfirmed suspicions that it is the Lee Greenwood song “I’m Proud to Be an American.”

All you need to know. What a shit show https://t.co/L3CoXpW6Xq — Brian Guest (@brguest20) November 10, 2021

