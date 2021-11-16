Even after two failed presidential bids, Hillary Clinton is still a magnet for left-wing Hollywood celebrities.

Ben Affleck and ABC’s Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross are reportedly teaming up with Hillary Clinton for a “voting rights” fundraiser that will also feature former Obama attorney general Eric Holder.

The December 7 virtual event will feature a conversation among the Hollywood stars, Clinton, and Holder, with a focus on “the fight to end gerrymandering and defend voting rights across the country,” according to a report from The Hill.

“At the core of our democracy is the right to make our voices heard in fair elections,” an email signed by Clinton reportedly said. “And when Republicans redraw district lines to dilute the voting power of communities of color and eliminate competitive seats to their own advantage, they threaten that right for the rest of us.”

Clinton has attempted to portray Republican-led voter integrity bills in several states as a gateway to “white supremacist authoritarianism.”

“Each of these proposals disproportionately prevents people of color from casting their ballots, and each is egregious in its own right,” Clinton wrote in an op-ed for Democracy Docket earlier this year.

Eric Holder has openly pushed for Democrats to use the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to permanently alter the way Americans vote, including more mail-in voting.

“Coronavirus gives us an opportunity to revamp our electoral system so that it permanently becomes more inclusive and becomes easier for the American people to access,” Holder said in an interview with Time magazine last year.

In August, Holder encouraged Americans to engage in “civil disobedience” in the streets over “voting rights.”

“Raising the consciousness of people by demonstrating, by getting arrested, by doing the things that ended segregation,” he said on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show. “Citizens need to be in the streets. Citizens need to be demonstrating.”

Ben Affleck backed Hillary Clinton’s failed bid for the White House in 2016. Tracee Ellis Ross served as a host of last year’s Democratic National Convention where she expressed her support for the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at [email protected].