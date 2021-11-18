Pop Singer Ciara Teams Up with Jill Biden to Promote COVID Vaccinations for Children

First lady Jill Biden, singer and wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Ciara Princess Wilson, right, with her children Sienna Princess, 4, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1, watch from the White House balcony as President Joe Biden, leave the White House on Marine One, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in …
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Hannah Bleau

Pop star Ciara teamed up with the Biden White House on Wednesday to promote coronavirus vaccinations for children.

The “1, 2 Step” singer, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, appeared at the White House along with her three children, all of whom are under the age of 8.

“He walked in excited, a little nervous,” she said of her son at the podium in the White House briefing room Wednesday.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 17: Singer Ciara Princess Wilson (L) speaks to members of the press as her one-year-old son Win Harrison Wilson (R) crawls on the floor during a tour of the James Brady Press Briefing at the White House November 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Ciara was at the White House to discuss with the first lady on promoting children ages 5 – 11 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“But he was excited because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated. So, you know, it was really cool to be on that journey with him. Being a mom and, you know, seeing it through his eyes, I think was amazing as well,” she continued.

“And I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing, you know, and for us all to feel a bit more safe. So we got to talk about all that, and it was a really great time with the First Lady and Dr. Talib,” she added:

The singer and her children joined Dr. Jill Biden — who is not a medical doctor — to wave at President Biden from a White House balcony before he departed for a trip to Michigan.

Ciara’s advocacy comes as the White House pushes vaccinations on children. “Parents of children ages 5 and over: Please get them vaccinated,” Biden pled earlier this month.

“Because here’s the deal: Children make up one-quarter of the cases in this country and while rare, children can get very sick from COVID-19 and some can end up, few can end up hospitalized,” he continued.

That same week, Biden’s staff wrote a message for the president on social media praising the fictional character Big Bird for pretending to receive a coronavirus inoculation:

