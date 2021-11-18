Pop star Ciara teamed up with the Biden White House on Wednesday to promote coronavirus vaccinations for children.

The “1, 2 Step” singer, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, appeared at the White House along with her three children, all of whom are under the age of 8.

“He walked in excited, a little nervous,” she said of her son at the podium in the White House briefing room Wednesday.

“But he was excited because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated. So, you know, it was really cool to be on that journey with him. Being a mom and, you know, seeing it through his eyes, I think was amazing as well,” she continued.

“And I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing, you know, and for us all to feel a bit more safe. So we got to talk about all that, and it was a really great time with the First Lady and Dr. Talib,” she added:

ICYMI: @ciara talked with @DrBiden about the COVID-19 vaccine, encouraging parents to take the one, two step to get their kids vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/T6N3t6yyad — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 17, 2021

The singer and her children joined Dr. Jill Biden — who is not a medical doctor — to wave at President Biden from a White House balcony before he departed for a trip to Michigan.

The President went one/two steps out of his way just to say hellohttps://t.co/DnxCnngus1 — Rob Flaherty (@RFlaherty46) November 17, 2021

.@ciara and her three kids are at the White House to promote child vaccines with @flotus today https://t.co/AwE0c2TFub pic.twitter.com/q3VohWXRoI — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) November 17, 2021

Thank you @ciara for teaming up with @FLOTUS today to prompt COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11. pic.twitter.com/p2huCt5QUI — Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) November 17, 2021

Superstar @Ciara, here to promote vaccines for kids 5-11, delivers an impromptu press conference in the White House briefing room with cameos from her sons Future (7) and Win (1) pic.twitter.com/8AypmQF888 — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) November 17, 2021

Ciara’s advocacy comes as the White House pushes vaccinations on children. “Parents of children ages 5 and over: Please get them vaccinated,” Biden pled earlier this month.

“Because here’s the deal: Children make up one-quarter of the cases in this country and while rare, children can get very sick from COVID-19 and some can end up, few can end up hospitalized,” he continued.

That same week, Biden’s staff wrote a message for the president on social media praising the fictional character Big Bird for pretending to receive a coronavirus inoculation: