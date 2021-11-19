Jason Aldean Says ‘Fear of Backlash’ Keeps Country Stars Silent: ‘I Don’t Have a Choice but to Speak Up’

The “Dirt Road Anthem” singer said he has “a lot of friends in this business” who think the way he does, however they self-censor because they “are really scared to stand up and say anything for fear of backlash.”

Speaking up is better than being silenced, Aldean said:

There’s times where I feel like I don’t have a choice but to speak up or say something because I feel nobody else in the industry, or not a lot of people in our industry do that for fear. I just feel like somebody’s got to be that guy and if it’s me, then it’s fine.

The four-time Grammy nominee said he wouldn’t be able to sleep if he held his tongue and refused to speak out.

“To me, it’s hard for [me] to go lay my head down at night with a clear conscience, feeling like I’m a coward for not saying the things that I want to say or I feel like need to be said.”

The remarks come after his wife, Brittany Aldean, came under fire for sharing photos of herself and their kids sporting anti-Joe Biden shirts, as Breitbart News reported.

In another photo, Brittany is wearing a shirt reading, “Anti-Biden Social Club.”

The country singer approved of the photo, commenting, “My boy!”

Aldean maintained in his appearance on “Rob + Holly” universal acclamation for his views is never expected — he’s simply offering his opinion.

“People are going to have their opinion about whatever I say or think or whatever and that’s completely fine,” he said. “You don’t have to agree with me, I don’t expect everybody to agree with me, but I also have a voice and opinion just like everybody else.”