Jason Aldean’s Wife Promotes Clothing Bashing Joe Biden: ‘Anti Biden Social Club’

Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, made waves this week after posting pictures of her family, including her children, donning anti-Biden gear.

The wife of the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer posted a series of pictures, including one of their children — their 3-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter — wearing anti-Biden shirts. In another photo, she is wearing a shirt reading, “Anti-Biden Social Club.”

The country singer approved of the photo, commenting, “My boy!”

She tagged the company “Daddy T-45,” which features photos of the Aldeans modeling the apparel. The line also includes sweatshirts displaying the message “Fuck Biden.”

While many supported Brittany’s posts, the photos also drew dissenters, who criticized her for featuring her children in political gear.

“Love you but this makes me sad. Children don’t need to be dragged into things like politics,” one user wrote.

“This isn’t ‘patriotism.’ This is hate!” another said. “Learn and teach the difference. Stop teaching and preaching self opinions as loyalty/patriotism.”

“That is not patriotism. Very sad that you would Publicly disrespect the commander in chief,” another quipped. “Continue to divide the nation and then complain about it.”

“Any political merch on a kid. Tacky as hell,” another commenter added.

Others, however, supported her, expressing admiration for the family and props for the apparel.

“This is amazing we need more people to wake up,” one user wrote.

“SHIRTS ON POINT ,” another said, as others described the posts as “epic.”

This is not the first time the “Big Green Tractor” singer’s wife has jumped into the political fray. In June, she slammed former Vice President Kamala Harris over what many described as a tone deaf Memorial Day tweet:

During a Q&A on her Instagram last month, Brittany spoke about her conservative views, telling her 1.9 million followers that people would be “surprised how many people do agree but aren’t able to speak about their views.”

“I personally don’t give a damn if people don’t agree with me,” she said. “I think it’s important now more than ever to stand for what you believe, even if it ‘goes against the grain.’”

“Do your research, and form your own opinion — speak out if you wish,” she added. “But most importantly, don’t bully people who feel differently than you.”