Reese Witherspoon: A World Where Kyle Rittenhouse Goes Free Isn’t ‘Safe for Any of Us’

Oscar-winner Reese Witherspoon is yet another Hollywood celebrity to blast the not-guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, saying that the Illinois teenager doesn’t deserve to go free while deceptively conflating him with mass shooters.

In a Twitter thread posted Saturday, the Legally Blonde and Walk the Line actress lamented a Wisconsin jury’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges. In a rhetorical sleight of hand, the actress inaccurately lumped Rittenhouse in with perpetrators of “senseless gun violence,” leaving out the fact that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

She then repeated what has become a favorite talking point among left-wingers and anti-gun activists, noting that Rittenhouse crossed “state lines,” which is not a crime and is not relevant to his right to defend his life from rioters who tried to take his gun, hit him with a skateboad, and pointed a pistol at him.

“No one should be able to purchase a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines and kill 2 people, wound another and go free. In what world is this safe … for any of us?” she wrote.

Witherspoon, who stars in Apple TV+’s series The Morning Show, ignored the fact that one of the men who Rittenhouse defended himself from had sexually abused pre-teen boys. The teen’s assailants attacked him during last year’s Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which saw large parts of the city burn to the ground.

The actress then promised to never vote for U.S. representatives and judges who support Rittenhouse.

She concluded: “And to the families and friends who are grieving.. I’m holding you in my heart.”

Witherspoon has been a vocal anti-gun activist, calling for more gun control following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in 2019.

Other stars who have blasted the Rittenhouse verdict include Mark Ruffalo and Disney+’s The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, who both bizarrely paid tribute to the two men who threatened and attacked Rittenhouse, insisting they were “murdered.”

Celebrities including Sophia Bush, Alyssa Milano, Bette Midler, and Josh Gad have also lamented Rittenhouse’s acquittal, with some calling it a victory for “white supremacy.”

