'Avengers' Star Mark Ruffalo Faces Backlash for Tribute Giving 'Cutesy Pet Name' to 'Child Rapist' Joseph Rosenbaum

David Ng

Marvel’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is facing widespread ridicule for paying glowing tribute to Kyle Rittenhouse’s attackers, including serial pedophile and sex offender Joseph Rosenbaum, whom the Hollywood star affectionately referred to as “JoJo.”

In a bizarre tweet, Mark Ruffalo honored the two men whom Rittenhouse shot and killed in self defense after they physically attacked him during last year’s Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Ruffalo — who was born in Kenosha — referred to Joseph Rosenbaum by the nickname “JoJo” as he eulogized the attackers as victims of a “racist system.”

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was a convicted, level-three sex offender with a long criminal rap sheet. He was charged in 2002 with 11 counts of child molestation and inappropriate sexual activity with children, including anal rape, masturbation, oral sex, and showing minors pornography.

Video footage showed Rosenbaum using the N-word as he dared people to shoot him last year.

The other Rittenhouse attacker, Anthony Huber, 27, was also a criminal. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, plus false imprisonment, in a domestic abuse case. He was arrested and charged after he attacked his brother and grandmother with a knife.

Mark Ruffalo is now facing widespread mockery for his tweet referring to Rosenbaum as “JoJo.”

