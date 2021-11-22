‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Faces Backlash for Tribute Giving ‘Cutesy Pet Name’ to ‘Child Rapist’ Joseph Rosenbaum

Marvel’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo is facing widespread ridicule for paying glowing tribute to Kyle Rittenhouse’s attackers, including serial pedophile and sex offender Joseph Rosenbaum, whom the Hollywood star affectionately referred to as “JoJo.”

In a bizarre tweet, Mark Ruffalo honored the two men whom Rittenhouse shot and killed in self defense after they physically attacked him during last year’s Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Ruffalo — who was born in Kenosha — referred to Joseph Rosenbaum by the nickname “JoJo” as he eulogized the attackers as victims of a “racist system.”

We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 19, 2021

Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was a convicted, level-three sex offender with a long criminal rap sheet. He was charged in 2002 with 11 counts of child molestation and inappropriate sexual activity with children, including anal rape, masturbation, oral sex, and showing minors pornography.

Video footage showed Rosenbaum using the N-word as he dared people to shoot him last year.

Watch below (Warning: graphic language):

The other Rittenhouse attacker, Anthony Huber, 27, was also a criminal. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, plus false imprisonment, in a domestic abuse case. He was arrested and charged after he attacked his brother and grandmother with a knife.

Mark Ruffalo is now facing widespread mockery for his tweet referring to Rosenbaum as “JoJo.”

Did Mark Ruffalo seriously give dead child rapist Joseph Rosenbaum a nickname? JoJo? Why yes, yes he did. https://t.co/aXUdANOOzn — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 21, 2021

Mark Ruffalo is either monumentally stupid or a pedophilia fan. JoJo? Wtaf. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 21, 2021

Do you normally use cutesy pet names for child rapists? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 21, 2021

Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo!🎂 You are 45 years older than the boys JoJo anally raped https://t.co/k38H1Rzs6Q pic.twitter.com/x7aloePHYn — Sluggo Stevens (@SluggoStevens) November 21, 2021

Joseph Rosenbaum: *rapes five boys aged 9 to 11, gets killed trying to get his hands on another underage boy*

Mark Ruffalo: poor JoJo 😢 gone too soon ❤️ https://t.co/kIx5p3tHKB — 👑 King Carrot (@realKingCarrot) November 21, 2021

Another wonderful Disney employee, by the way. And I had no idea until just now, but Mark Ruffalo was actually born in Kenosha! Maybe he even knew JOJO Rosenbaum personally! — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) November 21, 2021

Do yourself a favor and go back and watch the trial. — Christina Sommers (@CHSommers) November 21, 2021

