Foo Fighters Cancels Minneapolis Concert After Venue Rejects Band’s COVID Measures

The Foo Fighters has canceled an upcoming concert in Minneapolis over a dispute with the concert venue concerning COVID safety measures.

The rock band was scheduled to perform at the University of Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium on August 3, but announced they are “working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Foo Fighters accused the Huntington Bank Stadium of refusing “to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.” The band didn’t elaborate on the nature of the dispute or the kinds of safety measures it was demanding of the venue.

Updates: Minneapolis, please see below – we hope to see you soon! Maryland/D.C., info on your show is coming shortly! pic.twitter.com/DhlPDG5QZD — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

The dispute is one of a long string of cancellations by musicians over COVID concerns. Rocker Neil Young announced in September he was withdrawing from the Farm Aid concert, saying in a post on his official site “my soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music.”

Rosanne Cash, the daughter of country music icon Johnny Cash, nixed three upcoming concerts in Florida, accusing the state of making it “impossible for these venues to require proof of vaccination.”

Announcement about my January concerts in Florida. pic.twitter.com/yc0Ma75EMQ — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) November 15, 2021

Other groups that have cancelled performances over COVID include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the country music pair Florida Georgia Line, and Limp Bizkit.

