Pop Star Billie Eilish: ‘Porn Is a Disgrace,’ ‘Destroyed My Brain’

Popstar Billie Eilish candidly admitted the damage that porn did to her brain and her sex life during an interview with Howard Stern where she denounced such content as a “disgrace.”

According to Eilish, she began watching porn at the young age of 11 (just two years below the average age children are exposed to it), causing severe damage to her brain and sexual outlook.

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” Eilish told Stern. “I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11.”

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

Eilish said that porn influenced her to push boundaries during her first sexual experiences, saying “yes” to practices she should have said “No” to.

“The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to,” she said, adding that she is “so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was okay.”

Eilish further argued that porn unrealistically depicts both women and sex, setting regular people up for disappointment and outlandish expectations.

“The way that vaginas look in porn is fucking crazy,” she said. “No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that.”

Billie Eilish is just one of many celebrities to talk about overcoming porn addiction in recent years. Earlier this year, Brooklyn-Nine-Nine star Terry Crews said that porn addiction nearly destroyed his marriage until he decided to seek out therapy.

The best piece of advice I ever got was a good friend of mine, he was the first guy I called when Rebecca was like, ‘don’t come home.’ He said ‘Terry, you need to get better for you.’ You have to understand that was a watershed moment. In my culture, as a man in sports, you do things to get things. You do good things to get cookies, you know? You work hard to get money, you do these things to get sex, but to actually improve just for yourself, that was a foreign thought.

NBA champion Lamar Odom has also been candid in recent years about overcoming his porn addiction and the help he received from his spouse.

“God brought me back, hopefully for me to tell my testimony and help as many people as I can,” Odom said in 2019. “Just by sharing my story and telling them that they can overcome anything if they put God first and family first. And I’m living proof of that.”