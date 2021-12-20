Watch: Michelle Obama Teams Up with Celebrity Moms on COVID ‘Get Vaccinated’ Campaign

Former first lady Michelle Obama has teamed up with mothers of several celebrities — including Alicia Keys, Jonah Hill, and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine — on a campaign to promote the coronavirus vaccine, saying getting the vaccine plus the booster will “keep yourself and those around you safe.”

The humorous campaign — which comes from The Second City improv comedy group — capitalizes on the stereotype of the nagging mother to pressure people into getting vaccinated. “To do it, they’ll use every power in the mom book,” the narrator says, citing bribery, guilt-tripping, and “texting way too many times.”

Other moms in the campaign include Pauletta Washington — the wife of Denzel Washington and mother of John David Washington — who says she was initially reluctant to take the vaccine but is now glad that she did. Robin Paul, mother to NBA athlete Chris Paul, also was hesitant. “You don’t have to live in fear once you get the vaccination,” she said.

“Just get the vaccine,” said Claire Stoermer, mother to Spider-Man and Dune actress Zendaya.

Watch below:

Michelle Obama says at the end of the video: “You don’t need to be a mom to be a superhero. You can keep yourself and those around you safe by getting your COVID vaccine or booster today.”

Earlier this year, the former first lady told CBS This Morning that people must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to “hang out” with her family. “You want to hang out with us? Get your vaccine. Get all of it. Finish it up. And then we can talk,” she said.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.