Denise Richards Pushes Back After Being Attacked for Posting Maskless Selfie on Plane

Hollywood star Denise Richards is defending herself after coming under attack for posting a maskless selfie during a recent flight, saying she used a “huge” winter coat and hoodie instead.

Denise Richards, former wife of Charlie Sheen and star of Wild Things, said the winter coat was “thicker” than any mask. “Anyone that is upset that I [am] not wearing a mask I’m hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat,” the actress reportedly posted to Instagram Stories.

“Please,” she added. “Thicker than any mask!!!!!!”

According to Denise Richards, her winter coat is thicker than any mask, which is why she’s not wearing a mask ❤️ #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/kRROLrlCFt — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 19, 2021

Richards apparently wore a mask for the majority of the flight, only taking it off to take drinks of water and the selfie, according to a report from People magazine, which cited anonymous sources.

“Denise realized it wasn’t the right thing to do to post the picture. In reality, she wore her mask the entire time except when she was taking sips of water. She believes in masks, and she really does follow the rules,” a source told People.

Another source told the magazine: “She was just flying home, sitting in her seat, and she put a coat over her head… you’re allowed to take a sip of water and pull your mask down.”

“So when she took her mask down, took it off for a second to relax and drink water, she posted this thing ‘I hope nobody’s upset’ and she thought it was tongue-in-cheek. But people did not think it was funny.”

Most airlines require that all passengers and crew members wear masks while on board except when eating or drinking.

