West Virginia Coal Miner Hits Back: We Contribute More to America than Bette Midler

A West Virginia coal miner reacted to left-wing Hollywood star Bette Midler insulting the people of his state, pointing out that West Virginians contribute far more to the United States than the actress.

“I think my first reaction was, ‘Bette Who?’ I don’t really recall anything that she’s done too significant here in the last little bit,” coal miner Bo Copley told Fox & Friends First on Wednesday.

Copley added that West Virginians aren’t losing any sleep over Midler’s insult, especially given that her career has been at a standstill for a while. “I don’t think a lot of West Virginians are losing sleep over it,” he said. “The only thing to lose sleep over is getting up early and heading out and going to work.”

“They have the platforms. They’re the people that can get their tweets read and for people react to,” Copley said of left-wing celebrities like Midler. “But, honestly, we know, deep in our hearts, the things that we do here in this state really drive this nation far more than someone like Bette Midler or Hollywood liberal elitists.”

The coal miner also said there are plenty of people in West Virginia who are talented enough to do Midler’s job better than she can.

“The way I look at it, I’m sure there are way more people in this state that could do her job than any of these jobs that she can possibly do,” Copley said. “So, I would throw that gauntlet down and say, ‘You come to do what we do and see how well you do at it, or give us a chance to do what you do.'”

“And, I promise you, we could do better at what she does,” he added.

Midler had insulted the people of West Virginia in a Twitter rant on Monday, describing them as “poor, illiterate and strung out” while attacking Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who effectively killed the $4.91 trillion so-called “Build Back Better” legislation.

What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

The Freak Show actress later offered up a half apology, saying she was angry over the senator’s decision to vote against President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

