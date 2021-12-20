Bette Midler Attacks West Virginians as ‘Poor, Illiterate and Strung Out,’ Then Apologizes

Left-wing Hollywood star Bette Midler has insulted the people of West Virginia, describing them as “poor, illiterate and strung out” in a vicious Twitter rant aimed at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). She later apologized for her outburst, saying she was angry over the senator’s decision to vote against President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan.

Bette Midler lashed out at the senator in a rageful tweet on Monday. “He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out,” she wrote. (The term “strung out” typically refers to drug addiction.)

WV is a beautiful state with loyal hard working people who want desperately to make a good living for their families! Politicians have used WV workers for years to make coal companies rich on the backs of hard working dying coal miners. — Bonnie Shannon (@BonnieS31925452) December 20, 2021

After receiving almost instant backlash, Midler switched to damage control mode. She issued an apology to the “good people” of West Virginia , saying she was “seeing red” over Manchin’s decision. “[West Virginia] is a beautiful state with loyal hard working people who want desperately to make a good living for their families!” she tweeted.

She also accused Manchin and “his whole family” of being a “criminal enterprise.”

I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 20, 2021

As Breitbart News reported, Sen. Manchin said on Sunday he will oppose the $4.91 trillion Build Back Better Act, effectively killing the “mammoth” legislation. “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. … I can’t get there,” Manchin said on Fox News Sunday.

