Hollywood Celebrities Stoke January 6 Mania: Democracy Itself ‘Was Attacked by Insurrectionists’

David Ng

Hollywood celebrities are helping to stoke the left’s January 6 monomania, using their social media platforms to whip their fans into a fury by claiming “democracy itself” came under attack that day by “insurrectionists.”

Some are even capitalizing on the media’s wall-to-wall coverage to push Democrats’ plans to overhaul the way Americans vote, which includes seizing control from states to oversee their own elections and rolling back voter identification requirements.

Celebrities including Seth MacFarlane, Stephen Colbert, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Farrow, Mark Hamill, and Rosie O’Donnell joined in the orgy of January 6 righteousness, lecturing Americans on the importance of democracy.

Seth MacFarlane, who has signed a $200 million deal with NBCUniversal, claimed that “democracy itself” came under attack by “insurrectionists.” “Democracy matters,” the Family Guy creator earnestly tweeted.

Disney-Marvel’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo urged fans to voice their support for Democrats’ initiatives to overhaul the way Americans vote. Actress Piper Perabo, who stars in the Fox series The Big Leap, also took advantage of January 6 to push the Democrats’ election overhaul efforts.

CBS’ The Late Show host Stephen Colbert devoted last night’s episode to January 6, with an interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah created a smug “monument” to Republic politicians, including former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Actor Michael Rapaport, who recently starred in Netflix’s Atypical, called January 6 “the most embarrassing day in American history.”

Actress Mia Farrow repeated a popular left-wing refrain: “We must protect democracy in the country we love.”

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler tweeted out President Biden’s January 6 speech.

Rosie O’Donnell, who recently starred in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True, claimed without evidence that President Trump planned the “insurrection.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also egged on a criminal investigation into the former president.

Actress Rosanna Arquette bizarrely implicated Ivanka Trump. The actress also tweeted, “Arrest these criminals,” referring to the rioters as “terrorists.”

Actor Adam Goldberg recalled a year ago as he “watched an insurrection take place before my eyes.”

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander praised President Biden’s January 6 speech in which he attacked former President Donald Trump.

And finally, what would January 6 be without Alyssa Milano using the day to promote herself?

