Hollywood Celebrities Stoke January 6 Mania: Democracy Itself ‘Was Attacked by Insurrectionists’

Hollywood celebrities are helping to stoke the left’s January 6 monomania, using their social media platforms to whip their fans into a fury by claiming “democracy itself” came under attack that day by “insurrectionists.”

Some are even capitalizing on the media’s wall-to-wall coverage to push Democrats’ plans to overhaul the way Americans vote, which includes seizing control from states to oversee their own elections and rolling back voter identification requirements.

Celebrities including Seth MacFarlane, Stephen Colbert, Mark Ruffalo, Mia Farrow, Mark Hamill, and Rosie O’Donnell joined in the orgy of January 6 righteousness, lecturing Americans on the importance of democracy.

Seth MacFarlane, who has signed a $200 million deal with NBCUniversal, claimed that “democracy itself” came under attack by “insurrectionists.” “Democracy matters,” the Family Guy creator earnestly tweeted.

One year ago today, the United States Capitol — and democracy itself — was attacked by insurrectionists. Lives were lost as a result. Insanely, only one political party seems to give a shit. Why? No idea. But next time you vote, keep that in mind. Democracy matters. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) January 6, 2022

Disney-Marvel’s The Avengers star Mark Ruffalo urged fans to voice their support for Democrats’ initiatives to overhaul the way Americans vote. Actress Piper Perabo, who stars in the Fox series The Big Leap, also took advantage of January 6 to push the Democrats’ election overhaul efforts.

One year later, and the Senate has yet to pass any bills to protect our democracy. Use @StandUpAmerica’s tool to urge the Senate to act now. Join me: https://t.co/PaLTe6Pm9s — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2022

This #Jan6th stand up for a healthy democracy. It is up to all of us to urge our members of Congress to pass the #VotingRightsAct. I sent a letter to my representatives so easily with @resistbot. You can too, just click this link https://t.co/fJIbTcQzpN pic.twitter.com/Dh0y0WgG8O — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) January 6, 2022

CBS’ The Late Show host Stephen Colbert devoted last night’s episode to January 6, with an interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

– Fox News hosts had a role in planning insurrection

– @SenAmyKlobuchar looks back on what it was like being in the Capitol on Jan. 6th

– PLUS a musical performance from @SAINtJHN

– Watch the Full Episode here:https://t.co/EpNk2fDDe6 pic.twitter.com/A613DoI0nQ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 6, 2022

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah created a smug “monument” to Republic politicians, including former President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

We put up monuments to the patriots who fought against America on January 6th. Please don't tear them down, because history. 23rd St. and Broadway. Today only until 11pm. #DailyShowMonuments pic.twitter.com/AYhjCwv0mI — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 6, 2022

Actor Michael Rapaport, who recently starred in Netflix’s Atypical, called January 6 “the most embarrassing day in American history.”

Actress Mia Farrow repeated a popular left-wing refrain: “We must protect democracy in the country we love.”

We were one vice president away from a successful coup, fueled by the lies of an egomaniac who wd not accept the results of a legitimate election. We must banish, punish his toadies who even now aim to overthrow our government. We must protect democracy in the country we love pic.twitter.com/QeFCnDFrV0 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 6, 2022

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler tweeted out President Biden’s January 6 speech.

“For the first time in our history a president had not just lost an election; he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol. But they failed. And on this day of remembrance we must make sure that such an attack never, ever happens again. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 6, 2022

Rosie O’Donnell, who recently starred in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True, claimed without evidence that President Trump planned the “insurrection.”

trump is guilty of planning the insurrection – he is directly responsible – we cannot escape history #insurrection #Jan6th #CapitolRiot pic.twitter.com/mnjNJdw3xg — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 6, 2022

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill also egged on a criminal investigation into the former president.

Actress Rosanna Arquette bizarrely implicated Ivanka Trump. The actress also tweeted, “Arrest these criminals,” referring to the rioters as “terrorists.”

A year ago today the world watched Ivanka watching tv monitor with her arms folded like a general standing next to daddy while the terrorists they called upon attacked our Capitol. People were killed. Arrest these criminals. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 6, 2022

Actor Adam Goldberg recalled a year ago as he “watched an insurrection take place before my eyes.”

A year ago today I was playing chess with my 6 year old son, as I watched an insurrection take place before my eyes and behind his back. pic.twitter.com/WBJypT5IFo — OGAG (@TheAdamGoldberg) January 6, 2022

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander praised President Biden’s January 6 speech in which he attacked former President Donald Trump.

Thank you @POTUS for a powerful and honest speech and for your defense of democracy, truth and the brave souls who fought for us a year ago and continue to do so today. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 6, 2022

And finally, what would January 6 be without Alyssa Milano using the day to promote herself?

