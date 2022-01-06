Israeli Officials Accuse ‘Harry Potter’ Star Emma Watson of Antisemitism over Pro-Palestine Post

Actress Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame has been accused of antisemitism after a pro-Palastine Instagram post in which she called for solidarity.

“Solidarity is a verb,” the post said over images of pro-Palestinian protesters. Watson captioned her post with a quote from academic Sara Ahmed.

“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future,” said the quote. “Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground.”

Since Monday, the post has earned over 1.2 million likes as Israeli officials publicly accused Emma Watson of supporting antisemitism.

10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite.@EmmaWatson pic.twitter.com/Qaqkx36JSg — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 3, 2022

Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that! pic.twitter.com/u1TrP3sqSS — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 3, 2022

The goblins in #HarryPotter are not an indicator of #Antisemitism. A post on #EmmaWatson's Instagram indicating sympathy for the cause of wiping out the one Jewish state on the planet, however, is. I explain in @JNS_org. https://t.co/rV15Yq3J7h — Jonathan S. Tobin (@jonathans_tobin) January 6, 2022

Others came to the Beauty and the Beast star’s defense.

Repeat after me Mr…

Showing solidarity with Palestinians is not antisemitism

Appalling comments from former Israeli Ambassador to the UN

These constant attempts to stifle any and all support for Palestinians must be called out.

Solidarity @EmmaWatson #Palestine 🇵🇸 #EmmaWatson https://t.co/wldYw2PI36 — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) January 3, 2022

No joke, we are at the point where merely posting a vague picture referencing solidarity with Palestinians on Instagram gets you labeled as an antisemite. It’s only Jan 3. May God give me patience for the this year. https://t.co/DsH4K9umtd — Ayman (@AymanM) January 3, 2022

In June of 2020, when Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling voiced opposition to extremist elements of transgender ideology and stated that only Women can give birth, Emma Watson publicly supported the transgender movement.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Watson said, in part, at the time.