Israeli Officials Accuse ‘Harry Potter’ Star Emma Watson of Antisemitism over Pro-Palestine Post

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 22: Emma Watson attends "The Circle" Paris Photocall at Hotel Le Bristol on June 22, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Actress Emma Watson of Harry Potter fame has been accused of antisemitism after a pro-Palastine Instagram post in which she called for solidarity.

“Solidarity is a verb,” the post said over images of pro-Palestinian protesters. Watson captioned her post with a quote from academic Sara Ahmed.

“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future,” said the quote. “Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground.”

Since Monday, the post has earned over 1.2 million likes as Israeli officials publicly accused Emma Watson of supporting antisemitism.

Others came to the Beauty and the Beast star’s defense.

In June of 2020, when Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling voiced opposition to extremist elements of transgender ideology and stated that only Women can give birth, Emma Watson publicly supported the transgender movement.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Watson said, in part, at the time.

