Kim Mi-soo, Model and Disney Actress, Dead at 29

South Korean actress and model Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29, according to her agency. The actress had recently appeared in the Disney Plus series Snowdrop. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

“Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” the actress’ agency, Landscape, said in a statement on Wednesday, according to a report by Variety. The statement was translated by Joongang Daily. “The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

In Snowdrop, Kim played a student activist who shares a women’s dormitory with protagonist Young-ro, portrayed by Jisoo of K-pop group Blackpink.

The series was produced by JTBC Studios and Drama House and plays on JTBC’s network in Korea, but it is presented as a Disney Plus original — where it premiered on December 18 — to a worldwide audience.

Snowdrop is a a romantic melodrama that takes place in South Korea in 1987, and follows the country’s pro-Democratic movement. The series has reportedly sparked controversy in South Korea over its historical accuracy, choice of songs, and depiction of North Koreans.

A petition to cancel the series has circulated in South Korea, reportedly garnering more than 300,000 signatures. Moreover, brands sponsoring the series were reported to have pulled their support at the time of the backlash.

