Fans Rip ‘Insulting’ Celebrity Tribute to David Bowie: ‘Bowie Is Lucky He’s Dead and Can’t See This’

Fans are mocking a celebrity tribute to David Bowie by actresses Zendaya and Kiernan Shipka, and singer Willow Smith, who performed an “insulting” rendition of the late singer’s 1972 hit, “Changes,” for W Magazine.

The video of the women’s “Changes” cover was posted to Instagram by W Magazine on Saturday, which would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday.

Watch Below (viewer discretion advised):

In the video, Zendaya, Shipka, and Smith are heard partially singing — and partially reading — the lyrics to the song, but the rendition doesn’t appear to go as planned, as fans quickly took to the comment section of W Magazine‘s Instagram post to blast their so-called “performance.”

“I thought this was gonna be cute but instead it felt blasphemous,” one use said.

“What on earth is this?” a third asked.

“This is painful to watch,” another Instagram user said.

“This is so insulting to David Bowie, on his birthday of all days..” another remarked.

“Bowie is lucky that he is dead and can’t see this,” one Instagram user claimed.

“This is so demented lmao,” another laughed.

“What in the hell,” another said.

Other Instagram users compared the ladies’ “Changes” rendition to the Gal Gadot-led celebrity cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine” that hit the internet in March, 2020.

“It’s like Imagine never happened,” one said.

“Oh man. This is like that Imagine video. They couldn’t pick the same key?” another wrote.

“The Gen Z version of ‘Imagine’ … but make it fashion,” a third commented.

Meanwhile, more than one Instagram user commented by simply posting one word: “Cringe.”