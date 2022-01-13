Comedian Bob Saget Quietly Helped Child with Skin Disease Scleroderma

It has been revealed that Bob Saget, who recently passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, was privately helping a 9-year-old girl who suffers from the debilitating skin disease, Scleroderma.

Scleroderma is the catchall name for a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. Scleroderma affects women more often than men and is the disease Saget’s sister, Gay, died from at the age of only 47 in 1994.

Saget, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, had become an advocate for the search for cures to the disorders that cause the skin issues. Two years ago, he involved himself in the medical care of 9-year-old Sophie Anne.

According to TMZ, “Bob sent the little girl personalized videos, always with comfort and hope … ‘We are going to find a cure, sending lots of love.'”

Bob had done so much for Sophie Anne that she even wrote an essay for school entitled, “Bob Saget: My Everyday Hero.”

Saget also invited Sophie Anne and her family to attend one of shows in North Carolina, meeting with the family backstage.

Now, Saget’s grieving fans have donated more than $80,000 to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in Bob’s name to support the cause he championed during his life.

Saget had posted an Instagram message about Sophie and her medical troubles that led fans to donate to the foundation to help her and those like her who suffer from Scleroderma.

