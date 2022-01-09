Bob Saget, Comedian and ‘Full House’ Star, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, the beloved longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and star of Full House died Sunday, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed. He was 65.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the department’s statement read. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”