Watch — Stevie Wonder Scolds Senate: ‘The Filibuster Is Not Working for Democracy’

Stevie Wonder pushed for the Senate to pass the Democrats much-ballyhooed “voting rights” legislation, urging them to “cut the ‘bull-tish” and allow for rule changes on the filibuster.

“Any senator who cannot support the protection of voting rights in the United States of America cannot say they support the Constitution. Stop the hypocrisy, cut the ‘bull-tish,'” Stevie Wonder said in a video message on his YouTube channel.

“If you care and support our rights, do the hard work. You can’t please everybody but you can protect all of us and to keep it all the way real: The filibuster is not working for democracy, why won’t you?” the Grammy-winner concluded.

Watch below:

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that he will have the Senate vote on a potential rules change that will temporarily allow for the Democrats to circumvent the filibuster to enact their desired voting legislation — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“If the Senate cannot protect the right to vote which is the cornerstone of our democracy, then the rules must be reformed. If the Republicans block cloture on the legislation before us, I will put forward a proposal to change the rules to allow for a talking filibuster on this legislation,” Schumer said.

“Once members of the minority party have exhausted all of their speaking rights and defended their position on the Senate floor, the debate will have run its course and the Senate will move to vote on final passage at a majority threshold,” the senator added.

According to The Hill, the rules change that Democrats would force a vote on would allow opponents of a piece of legislation to “to delay a voting rights bill by speaking on the Senate floor, but after that a bill will be able to pass by a simple majority.”

“Schumer and Democratic senators stressed that the talking filibuster would only apply to voting legislation, leaving the 60-vote hurdle in place for other issues,” noted The Hill.

A vote on the rule change could happen as early as Wednesday and into Thursday. Moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have already said they do not support removing the 60-vote threshold.