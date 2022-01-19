Rapper Vic Mensa Arrested On Drug Charges Upon Return from Africa

Rapper Vic Mensa was arrested Saturday on drug charges at Washington Dulles International Airport upon his return from Africa.

Officers from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection claim to have found illegal narcotics in his luggage and arrested the Roc Nation rapper at around seven p.m. after his trip to Ghana, according to Fox 5 DC.

Rapper Vic Mensa busted at Dulles Airport with Narcoticshttps://t.co/0EdtSSZU9g — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 18, 2022

Officials say they found “41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms,” Fox 5 reported.

Border agents contacted Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA) Police officers who arrested the 25-year-old rapper.

While in Ghana, Mensa met with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo and Chance the Rapper.

Mensa raised eyebrows in 2019 when he put white children in cages for his tune “Camp America,” and invented a Trump immigration department that made the white kids drink water from toilets and taking drugs.

That same year, the rapper exclaimed that Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians is the same as “white supremacy” in the U.S.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.