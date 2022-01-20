Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Director Adam McKay to Produce ‘J6’ Movie About January 6 Capitol Riot

Left-wing Hollywood never wants you to forget about January 6 and now it has found a way make a three-hour riot live on forever.

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay will produce a feature movie dramatization of the January 6 Capitol riot, titled J6, that will be directed by Billy Ray, who wrote the screenplay, according to a report from Deadline.

Ray initially conceived the project as a limited series but turned it into a movie project upon interviewing Capitol police officers Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn.

“The goal was to do a ground-level view of a momentous day,” Ray told the outlet. “It’s about protesters who became rioters and cops who became defenders of democracy. Someone else can tell the story of the chaos at the White House on that day. I wanted to stay in the trenches.”

McKay was reportedly preparing for the Netflix release of his climate-change satire Don’t Look Up when he read the script and was sufficiently persuaded to come aboard with Todd Schulman as a producer.

“Billy has written a screenplay that is not only harrowing and terrifying but is sure to become the definitive cinematic document on that gut-wrenching day,” McKay told Deadline.

Ray wrote and directed the recent Showtime limited series The Comey Rule, based on disgraced former FBI director James Comey’s memoir, A Higher Loyalty.

J6 doesn’t have a distributor or release date yet, with Deadline reporting that the script will be shopped to studios and streamers “imminently,” and that conversations with equity financiers have already begun.

No word yet on when Hollywood will make a movie about the Black Lives Matter riots that laid waste to cities around the country for several months at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, causing as much as $2 billion in damage.

