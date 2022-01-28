Watch: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Tells Bette Midler to Kiss His Pet Bulldog’s ‘Hiney’

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has finally gotten even with Bette Midler after the actress called the state’s residents “poor, illiterate, and strung out.” In his televised state address Thursday, Justice flashed his pet bulldog’s butt to the cameras and told the Hollywood star to kiss the animal’s “hiney.”

Gov. Justice, who is a former Democrat, delivered his annual state of the state address to the West Virginia legislature following a two-week delay after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The speech covered the state’s economic rebound and the elimination of the state’s budget deficit.

The governor brought his pet bulldog Babydog, who was the informal mascot for the state’s vaccine program. At one point in the speech, Justice addressed people who have insulted the state and its residents.

“They told every bad joke in the world about us,” Justice said amid raucous clapping. “So from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney.”

As Breitbart News reported, Bette Midler insulted the people of West Virginia when she called them “poor, illiterate, and strung out” in a series of tweets in December aimed at Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). She later apologized for the insults.

During an appearance on Fox News that month, Gov. Justice chastised the actress, saying there was “no call” for Midler’s attack, adding, “Shame on her.”

