WV Gov. Justice on Bette Midler Attacking West Virginians: ‘Shame on Her’ — ‘Not Tolerable’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) responded to singer and actress Bette Midler for going after the people of West Virginia because Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) rejected President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

Midler described West Virginians as “poor, illiterate and strung out.”

After praising Manchin, Justice said there was “no call” for Midler’s attack, adding, “Shame on her.”

“There’s no call for it. In all honesty, it’s not tolerated, just period,” Justice declared. “You know, from the standpoint of what Senator Manchin did, he stepped up, he stepped up and echoed to people West Virginia. The people of West Virginia are hardworking people. The people of West Virginia know what this country is all founded around. It’s not founded around socialism. It’s not founded by the promotion of something that is so arrived that it doesn’t make one bit of sense. It’s founded upon Americans not being average. And with all of that and everything, through all the decades of time, America has risen to the top, have we not? And we’re not going to slip back and Joe Manchin, we are very proud of his vote, and everything to stop this terrible, terrible carnage that’s happening from Washington.”

He continued, “But nevertheless, we hope Joe stands tall, and from the standpoint of Bette Midler, you know, all I would say is shame on her. I mean, really and truly, to call West Virginians illiterate and to say that we’re strung out and poor, and when West Virginia is leading the way over and over and over, whether it be in the COVID call or whether it be in leading the way, becoming a diamond in the rough that everybody’s missed, we’re pumping out surplus-after-surplus in this state beyond belief, the lowest unemployment rate in the history of our state. Absolutely one thing right after another, whether it’d be leading in tourism, diversification on and on and on, and for Bette Midler to say that it is just plain not tolerable.”

