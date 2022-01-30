Former Black Lives Matter leader Patrisse Cullors is bringing more of her activism to the entertainment industry with projects advocating for racialized reparations in a book and new television projects for Warner Bros.

Early last year, Cullors, who has identified herself as a “trained Marxist,” became a target for becoming a multi-millionaire while claiming to represent the downtrodden and poor minorities who she claimed faced violence at the hands of the police.

Cullors resigned from BLM in May of last year, though she claimed that the attacks on her personal wealth did not lead to her stepping down. But she didn’t disappear from the activist scene having become a writer on the Freeform show, Good Trouble, and even gaining a production deal with Warner Bros. TV.

Now, Cullors is attempting to remake herself as an activist for reparations for slavery, with a book entitled, An Abolitionist’s Handbook: 12 Steps to Changing Yourself and the World, due out Jan. 25, the Hollywood Reporter said.

Along with her book, Cullors says she is working on several documentary-styled projects for Warners TV. In one project, for instance, Cullors insists that land must be returned to Indigenous peoples and also uses that concept as a basis for racial reparations.

“My art practice and political practice are extensions of my abolitionist views,” Cullors exclaimed. “Any project I’m working on, whether it’s art or writing, all my work now with Warner Brothers — what I have framed it as is ‘abolitionist aesthetics.’ The way that white supremacy, the way that the prison system and the police system has aestheticized itself, I want to aestheticize abolition.”

Other projects she is working on for Warners includes one on marijuana, a series about black women leaders, and a show to trace the “toll” on black Americans as they are forced to live in a “system that doesn’t see us, or makes us hyper-visible and also hyper-invisible at the same time.”

