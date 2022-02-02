Nolte: Report Says Whoopi Goldberg Threatening to Quit ‘The View’

“Whoopi Goldberg is ‘livid’ after she was suspended from ‘The View’… and is telling co-workers she is going to quit the show, according to a source,” per the New York Post.

ABC News placed Goldberg on a two-week suspension Tuesday after her bizarre claim Nazi atrocities were not motivated by race. Referring to the Holocaust, Goldberg said, “This is white people doing it to white people. Y’all go fight amongst yourselves.”

“The Holocaust isn’t about race,” she added, despite the fact Hitler frequently referred to the “Jewish race” and saw Aryans as the “master race.”

So, according to this genius, the Holocaust was white-on-white violence or something.

Later that day, Goldberg apologized in a tweet but then seemed to revoke her apology during an appearance with far-left Stephen Colbert on the Late Show.

Well, now she’s been humiliated with a suspension, and the scuttle is that she’s “humiliated” enough to resign:

The source added that while Goldberg is taking the suspension hard and says she wants to leave the show, insiders believe she’s likely just sounding off. “Her ego has been hurt, and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the source said. “Suspension from ‘The View’ is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.”

Her hideous co-hosts are reportedly upset, as well:

As news of the suspension rippled through the network, it angered not only Goldberg but also her co-hosts on the daytime talk show. “I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love ‘The View,'” Ana Navarro told the Daily Beast on Tuesday evening. “This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community. She is not an anti-Semite, period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”

As much as I despise Whoopi Goldberg and find her impenetrably dumb, this suspension is an overreaction.

During that View segment, Whoopi did condemn the Holocaust, so she’s not wrist-flicking it. Her thing is that she sees Jews as white people, which is beyond stupid, but do we really want to live in a country where you are not only punished for holding that kind of opinion but told by your employer to, as the suspension statement put it, “to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Who cares about the “impact” of someone’s comments? The View is a hen house of ignorance.

It seems that this country is becoming more and more fascist by the day, and this is not good. All Whoopi is guilty of is expressing a point of view, an opinion, and that should be allowed. Wouldn’t it be better to debate Whoopi than to shut her up? Wouldn’t it be better to defeat her in a public discussion rather than punish her and silence her and force an apology from her?

Who’s being served by this suspension other than the hecklers and censors and those who wish to control what can and cannot be said, those who want to limit public debate and the expression of ideas?

I don’t want Whoopi or anyone bullied into silence or an apology. I’d prefer to live in a country where we teach and learn and give people time to grow and change, or not grow and change and accept them for who they are.

