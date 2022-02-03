Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Bite Out of Her Vagina Candle in Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial

Gwyneth Paltrow takes a bite out of her “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle in a new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. “This candle taste funny. Not bad but funny,” the actress says to herself after taking a bite out of candle.

Three teasers for the commercial were released on Wednesday.

Watch Below:

Paltrow sells genitalia-themed candles through her health and wellness company Goop. Last month, she launched a “Hands Off My Vagina” abortion rights candle in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), with some proceeds going to the left-wing organization.

Not every customer of Paltrow’s has reported being pleased her products. Last year, a British woman who owned a “This Smells Like My Vagina” candles said, “Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room.”

Another vagina candle consumer was reportedly suing Goop last May, claiming the vagina-scented candle he had bought caught fire and exploded. The customer alleged the product can cause injuries and is “inherently dangerous.”

Along with Paltrow, the Uber Eats commercial also features actress Jennifer Coolidge, and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who are all seen taking bites out of random inedible items.

In Coolidge’s clip, the White Lotus star looks confused as she pulls a tube of lipstick out of an Uber Eats delivery bag.

“What? Lipstick?” she says to herself. “Lipstick delivered with Uber Eats?”

The actress then tests the lipstick on her tongue, before taking a bite out of it and exclaiming, “Oh, it tastes like purple!”

She then takes a makeup brush out of the bag and bites off the top of it, before saying, “I love this! Oh my God!”

Watch Below:

As for Noah’s clip, the television host is seen eating a tube of deodorant as he appears disgusted with the flavor.

Watch Below:

The full commercial will air during Super Bowl LVI on February 13, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.