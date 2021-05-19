Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Sued Over Vagina-Scented Candle that Allegedly Exploded

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop is reportedly being sued by a customer who claims the vagina-scented candle he bought caught fire and exploded. He alleges the product can cause injuries and is “inherently dangerous.”

TMZ reported Wednesday that a Texas resident identified in court papers as Colby Watson is suing Goop for breach of warranty and products liability and is trying to put together a class action suit seeking damages exceeding $5 million.

The product in question is Goop’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which retails for $75 on the company’s site.

The plaintiff reportedly burned the candle for “an estimated three hours or less,” before the product went up in flames and exploded, filling the room with smoke.

A product warning on Goop states the candle shouldn’t be burned for “more than two hours at a time.” The plaintiff is claiming the warning is insufficient and the candle could cause significant injuries, saying the product is “inherently dangerous.”

The filing reportedly says the candle left a black burn ring on the plaintiff’s nightstand and the jar is charred and black.

In a statement to TMZ, Goop attorneys called the lawsuit “frivolous” and “an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product.”

When launching the vagina-scented candle last year, Gwyneth Paltrow said it was intended as a “feminist statement” to expose the “shame” that surrounds “a woman’s private parts.”

The suit is the latest consumer action against Goop.

In 2018, the company reportedly settled a claim of misleading advertising against its vaginal egg product. Goop, which reportedly paid $145,000 to settle the suit, had claimed its jade and rose quartz eggs could provide health benefits when inserted vaginally. The suit was brought by California’s consumer protection office.

