‘Lapse in Sanity’: Russian Security Guard Accused of Drawing Eyeballs on $1M Painting

A former security guard at a Russian art gallery is under investigation for allegedly drawing eyes on a painting valued at over $1 million.

In December, visitors to the Yeltsin Center located in Yekaterinburg noticed someone had drawn eyeballs using a ballpoint pen on a 1930s-era piece by Anna Leporskaya called Three Figures, the BBC reported Thursday.

“The avant-garde painting features three abstract, and usually eyeless, figures. The security guard has since been fired and the police have opened a criminal investigation,” the article read.

The historic painting is reportedly worth £740,000 ($1 million), according to the Daily Mail.

“The restoration is estimated to cost 250,000 roubles (£2,468; $3,345). Protective screens have since been installed over the other works in the Yeltsin Center’s exhibition,” the BBC report said.

Exhibition curator Anna Reshetkina reportedly said the guard was working his first day at the museum and used one of the building’s own pens for the doodle.

She added that investigators do not know why the individual may have committed the act of vandalism, “but the administration believes it was some kind of a lapse in sanity.”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Yeltsin Center confirmed the damage was done by a ballpoint pen.

“The work for the next day was inspected by the restoration of the State Tretyakov Gallery and was sent to Moscow. The painting is being restored, the damage according to the expert can be removed without consequences for the works of art,” the post read:

Сообщаем, что в ходе расследования установлена личность пририсовавшего глаза фигурам на картине Анны Лепорской – это… Posted by Президентский центр Бориса Ельцина on Monday, February 7, 2022

The criminal investigation was delayed for several weeks because one agency dismissed an initial report on December 20, saying the damage was “insignificant.” However, continued pressure from other government agencies led law enforcement to open a case last week.