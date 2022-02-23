Hollywood Panic: Oscars Scrub Eight Categories from Live ABC Broadcast After Historic Ratings Free Fall

The Academy Awards is taking the unprecedented step of demoting eight categories — including film editing and original score — from its upcoming live ABC telecast on March 27 in what appears to be an attempt to reverse the show’s plummeting ratings, which hit an all-time low last year.

In explaining its decision, the Academy mentioned “viewer engagement” but failed to address the woke, left-wing specch-ifying by celebrities that acts as viewer repellent.

Among the awards that will be handed out in a pre-taped segment are editing, production design, score, make-up, sound, and the short film categories. The pre-taped categories are expected to find their way into the live show in an abbreviated form, according to multiple reports.

The decision represents a drastic move by the Academy, which has rejected past suggestions to relegate some of the technical categories to a pre-show segment.

Academy officials said in a letter to members that the change is intended to “increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant.” The letter doesn’t make any mention of the left-wing celebrity lectures that have become a hallmark of Hollywood awards show — and a major turn-off for viewers at home.

In last year’s ceremony, several presenters — including actress Regina King, who kicked off the broadcast — used their air time to promote divisive, far-left views, with references to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter. The result: record-low ratings of around 10 million viewers.

Regina King: "I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you—but as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that." https://t.co/1nPGCH7lbu pic.twitter.com/3B8GrXZqtV — The View (@TheView) April 26, 2021

The Oscars is following in the footsteps of the Tony Awards, which has experimented with presenting some of the technical awards during commercial breaks.

But CBS’ Tonys telecast has continued to see its ratings fall, hitting a record low last year of just over 2 million viewers — a more than 50 percent collapse from the previous year.

This year’s Oscars season has gotten off to a chaotic and embarrassing starrt. The Academy botched its vaccination policy by backtracking on its initial plan to not mandate the vaccine. Now, the vaccine will be mandatory for all nominees and guests, but not presenters and performers.

The announcement that Amy Schumer will co-host the Oscars, along with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, has also prompted much head-scratching and ridicule.

