Oscars 2021: Regina King Kicks Off Ceremony with Threat to Protest if Derek Chauvin Case ‘Had Gone Differently’

Actress-turned-director Regina King wasted little time Sunday by kicking off the 93rd annual Academy Awards by declaring she would have protested in Minnesota “if things had gone differently this past week,” in an apparent reference to the verdict in the Derek Chauvin case.

Regina King began with a long track through Union Station in downtown Los Angeles before ending up in front of a live audience.

“I have to be honest: if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis I might’ve traded in my heels for marching boots,” King said. “I know many of you want to reach for your remote when you feel Hollywood is preaching to you, but as the mother of a black son who fears for his safety, I know the fear that so many live with. And no fame or fortune changes that. OK?”

King didn’t mention the Derek Chauvin case by name but her speech was a possible reference to the guilty verdicts handed down by the jury last week.

As Breitbart News reported, a former producer of the annual Academy Awards telecast has revealed that progressive politics is a major turn-off for Oscar viewers at home, saying that viewers switched off their TVs whenever celebrities promoted political viewpoints, which in Hollywood are almost always left-wing.

Regina King is previous Oscar winner for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. She recently made her feature directing debut with One Night in Miami, which is nominated for three Oscars.

