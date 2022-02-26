Bill Maher Rips Rashida Tlaib for Left-Wing ‘Bulls**t’ Rebuttal to Biden SOTU Address: ‘Like Sacking Your Own Quarterback’

Bill Maher likened Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) planned rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address to a fellow teammate sacking their own quarterback.

During a segment on his HBO Real Time show, Maher said he could not grasp why someone from the president’s own party would give a counter-address.

“Now, I’ve always seen the opposition party give a rebuttal. This is from the same party. This is like sacking your own quarterback,” Bill Maher said Friday. “I don’t know, maybe she’s gonna say some nice things about Joe, but basically it’s to present- … bad idea for the Democrats?”

Chloé Valdary, Theory of Enchantment founder, countered that Tlaib’s motivation might be to hold the “party’s feet to the fire” instead of putting up a “unified front.” Maher, however, did not buy it and noted Tlaib’s history of extremism as a “Squad” member.

“I remember she’s very us versus them,” Maher said. “I remember because she’s one of the Squad members. And I remember we talked about on this show one night BDS, which is the boycott that some people want to do against Israel, because Israel somehow got to be the Nazis.”

“And I said no- that BDS is a bunch of bullshit,” Maher continued. “And then Rashida Tlaib called for me to be boycotted, so was saying we shouldn’t boycott and then her answer was, ‘We’re gonna boycott you. … So when people say, ‘You know, ‘why are you so hard on the left these days? Bullshit like that is why. We have a different opinion about this issue called BDS and you want to just boycott me.”

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens quipped that both parties are held hostage by crazy minorities.

“That’s the difference between the Democratic and the Republican Party, which is the Democrats are hostage to their crazy minority, and the Republicans are hostage to their crazy majority,” said Stephens.

Maher was referencing a feud he had with Tlaib in 2019 during the Trump era after the Democrats voted overwhelmingly against the BDS Movement.

“Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away,” Maher wrote, apparently echoing phrases toddlers use. “But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party?” he asked at the time.

Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away. But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party? pic.twitter.com/0QrPQmwwiw — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 21, 2019