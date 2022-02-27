SAG Awards: Hollywood Celebrities Go Maskless While LAUSD Students Still Forced to Mask Up

Hollywood celebrities went completely maskless for the SAG Awards on Sunday at the same time that thousands of children across Los Angeles County are still being forced to wear masks indoors in school.

The SAG Awards allowed the stars to forego masks despite previously announcing that masks would be required. The change in policy appears to be in line with recent changes to local health guidance.

Los Angeles County began relaxing its indoor mask mandate for businesses on Friday, allowing people to go maskless in restaurants, gyms, and other establishments only if they show proof of vaccination.

But that change does’t impact the L.A. Unified School District, which is the second largest school district in the country. LAUSD students — many of whom come from low-income families — are still required to wear masks at all times while indoors.

LAUSD only rolled back its outdoor mask mandate last week.

The SAG Awards mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for all “ticketed” attendees to its ceremony, as well as the booster shot and a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of the show.

As Breitbart News reported, Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith is refusing to attend this year’s ceremony, citing the COVID vaccination mandate. “I just don’t believe in that stuff,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com