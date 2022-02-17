‘Yellowstone’ Actor Refuses to Attend Screen Actors Guild Awards over Vaccine Mandate

An actor from the hit TV series Yellowstone is refusing to attend this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, citing the ceremony’s COVID vaccination mandate.

Actor Forrie J. Smith — who plays the role of head ranch hand Lloyd Pierce in the Paramount Network series — said in a since-deleted Instagram message that he isn’t vaccinated and doesn’t intend to be. The actor said he had planned on joining his co-stars at the February 27 ceremony but won’t adhere to the requirement.

“I just don’t believe in that stuff,” he said.

The SAG Awards are not only requiring the vaccine for all “ticketed” attendees to its ceremony, but also the booster shot as well as a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of the show. In addition, attendees will have to wear masks.

Yellowstone received its first SAG nomination this year after four seasons. The entire cast is nominated in the category of best drama ensemble.

Forrie J. Smith laid out his rationale in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The post has been deleted but some copies of his message can be found on YouTube.

“Hey, I want to apologize to y’all for not being at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. I mean no offense to anyone. I’m not vaccinated, and it’s a requirement to be vaccinated,” he said on Instagram. He then cited the ceremony’s mandate for the vaccine, the booster, and masks.

“I’m not vaccinated, I will not get vaccinated,” the actor continued. “I haven’t been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don’t vaccinate my dogs, I don’t vaccinate my horses. I’ve never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities.”

He continued: “I was sincerely looking forward to walking down the red carpet, with my big black American hat and my [boots] representing my culture and my heritage. But I’m not going to be able to do that… It’s no offense to anybody or anything. It’s just my beliefs. I just don’t believe in that stuff.”

The annual ceremony is set to take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica after many years at the Shrine Auditorium.

As Breitbart News reported, the Academy Awards won’t require the COVID vaccinee for its show on March 27 though attendees will have to submit a negative COVID-19 test taken the day of the Oscars.

