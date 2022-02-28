Rapper Snootie Wild Dies from Gunshot Wounds in Houston Shooting

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild died Sunday after being shot on Friday in Houston, Texas.

Wild, whose real name is LePreston Porter, died at 36 years of age, after being found lying in a ditch in Houston on February 25. He had been shot once in the neck and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Yayo rapper’s SUV was found on the side of the road, the Houston Police told ABC 13, adding, “Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

The rapper’s passing was confirmed on his Instagram account with a message reading, “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life.”

Police have made no arrests but a man and a woman are being sought as persons of interest, according to the ABC outlet.

Wild becomes the second Memphis rapper to be gunned down in four months. Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in November in broad daylight outside a cookie shop in Memphis.

Dolph was reportedly in a rapper feud with Yo Gotti but the latter has not been linked to the shooting. In January, Memphis police arrested 32-year-old Cornelius Smith and charged him with the shooting. Police also arrested a second suspect, Justin Johnson, 23, in Indiana.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston