Whoops: Actress Patricia Arquette Calls On Texans to ‘Vote Greg Abbott Out Tomorrow’ (in the GOP Primary?)

Left-wing Hollywood actress Patricia Arquette, star of Apple TV’s Severance, is asking Texans to vote Gov. Greg Abbott (R) out of office. But in her enthusiasm, she appears to have revealed a startling lack of knowledge with the way elections work.

The Oscar-winning Boyhood actress encouraged her fans in a recent tweet to vote out Gov. Abbott “tomorrow” — referring to Tuesday’s election day in Texas. What she didn’t mention is that the election is a primary, which will only decide a party’s nominee, not the winner of the governor’s seat.

Texas has an “open” primary system, which allows voters to cross party lines and cast their vote on the opposite side of the political divide.

Vote @GregAbbott_TX out tomorrow. Do it for every woman who has been raped in your state. https://t.co/oHYXBNwWV4 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 28, 2022

Gov. Abbott leads his Republican challengers by a sizable margin according to a recent poll from The Hill/Emerson College Polling, which found that 61 percent of likely voters in Texas support Abbott’s re-election campaign in the Republican primary.

His closest challenger is Republican Allen West, who has 12 percent support in the primary. Abbott, who is seeking a third term, is also leading in the poll’s general election matchup against Democratic frontrunner Beto O’Rourke.

Patricia Arquette was one of a number of Hollywood stars to speak out after Texas officially enacted its “heartbeat” abortion law last year, making it the first state to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The actress blasted the state, claiming it had turned “American Womens Uterus’s” into government property.

Texas claims to believe in freedom while demanding oversight of American Womens Uterus’s as property of their state. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 1, 2021

