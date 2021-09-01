Hollywood Celebrities Freak over ‘Texas Taliban’ Abortion Law: ‘Force Vasectomies on Men’

Hollywood celebrities have hit the panic button after Texas officially enacted its “heartbeat” abortion law early Wednesday, making it the first state to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Stars including Michael Moore, Amy Schumer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Bautista, Alyssa Milano, and Amy Brenneman have hit out against Texas GOP lawmakers, dubbing them the “Texas Taliban” and accusing them of enacting “sharia” law.

“Force vasectomies on men,” actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted.

As Breitbart News reported, abortion providers attempted to block the law at the last minute by beseeching the U.S. Supreme Court for an injunction. But the Court has so far not ruled on the matter, though it could do so at any time.

The Texas law also contains a unique enforcement mechanism allowing any private citizen to file a civil lawsuit against an abortion provider or any other individual who “aids or abets” a “criminal abortion.”

The pro-life victory has triggered Hollywood stars, who are urging their fans to fight back.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore expressed exasperation with the “Trump-dominated” U.S. Supreme Court and told his followers to “fight!”

The Trump-dominated Supreme Court has refused to block Texas from banning abortion, effectively killing Roe v Wade. To be clear: a court with 5 of 9 justices picked by presidents who LOST the vote are taking a position NOT held by the vast majority of the American people. FIGHT! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 1, 2021

Actress-comedian Amy Schumer, who is a cousin of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), promoted Planned Parenthood’s attack on the Texas law.

HBO’s Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus used the Texas abortion law to promote HR 4, which would federalize elections and gut voter identification requirements.

Yet another reason why we must call our senators and demand they pass federal voter rights legislation #HR4. Public pressure (AKA calling your senators!) is vital to move national legislation forward and protect our precious voting rights. Call today! @NAACP_LDF pic.twitter.com/TJNhKLH2hU — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) September 1, 2021

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista called the law “devastating,” claiming the U.S. is “literally digressing.”

The U.S. is literally digressing. Absolutely devastating. https://t.co/LnduaHn363 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) September 1, 2021

Rosanna Arquette tweeted, “Force vasectomies on men.” Her sister Patricia Arquette said Texas has demanded “oversight” of American womens’ uteruses.

Force vasectomies on men. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 1, 2021

Texas claims to believe in freedom while demanding oversight of American Womens Uterus’s as property of their state. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 1, 2021

Alyssa Milano and Emmy Rossum promoted Planned Parenthood’s response, urging followers to “fight for our reproductive health & rights.”

The newest Texas abortion ban, #SB8, gives politicians, neighbors, and even strangers the right to sue those who provide — or just help patients get — abortion after 6 wks. The time to fight for our reproductive health & rights is now! #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/hTpvmTWoIF — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 1, 2021

The newest Texas abortion ban, #SB8, gives politicians, neighbors, and even strangers the right to sue those who provide — or just help patients get — abortion after 6 wks. The time to fight for our reproductive health & rights is now! #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/b8U07llNEI — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) September 1, 2021

TNT’s Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin said women will end up “in the bathroom bleeding out on the floor.”

And so we are back in the bathroom bleeding out on the floor.#TexasTaliban #PackTheCourt — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 1, 2021

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee called for Texas to “pull out” of women’s bodies.

Congratulations, Texas! You are the latest state to pass draconian abortion laws to ban abortion before most women even know they're pregnant. When it comes to men policing women's bodies, maybe it's time to just pull out? pic.twitter.com/ZCqiruEQTD — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 1, 2021

Netflix’s Atypical star Michael Rapaport tweeted, “Texas is on some Taliban sh*t now.”

In Texas it’s My Body My Choice regarding Vaccinations but that doesn’t apply for Women having abortions. Rape so what!

Incest so what! Texas is on some Taliban sh*t now. All this is on the new @iamrapaport :https://t.co/YVEv5rL1Eo pic.twitter.com/HJCPLeb0uf — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 1, 2021

The Wire‘s David Simon compared Christian conservatives to the Taliban and called the U.S. Supreme Court “our new mullahs.”

The Christian Taliban has its theocracy. And the U.S. Supreme Court justices are our new mullahs. https://t.co/4UYovSB7JK — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 1, 2021

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi promoted a fundraiser for various abortion charities.

The 6-week abortion ban in Texas is horrific. Most people don't even know they're pregnant by that time. The bill invites private citizens to police their neighbors, placing a $10,000 'bounty on people who provide or aid abortions.' Donate here to help:https://t.co/HD202lrES0 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 1, 2021

Comedian and actor David Cross sarcastically commented on the new law.

Moving to Texas to make a shit ton of money turning in conflicted pregnant women then taking my $$$ and using it to jump the line in heaven also to buy a golden toilet like Trump has — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) September 1, 2021

Former Conan sidekick Andy Richter tweeted information on abortion pills.

Here’s a website for an org that is an information source for obtaining abortion pills. Bookmark and share. https://t.co/6iMEEKIguJ — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 1, 2021

Judging Amy star Amy Brenneman echoed Hillary Clinton’s condemnation of the Texas law.

Women's rights are human rights, Reproductive rights are human rights. https://t.co/6ZCDdfruGp — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) September 1, 2021

Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri said the “Texas Taliban” has created a “sharia system.”

Texas Taliban passes most extreme abortion law, slashes voting rights, and I’m trying to understand why people would want to live under this sharia system. Don’t mess with Texas? No problem. Not unless I need a big pile of COVID contaminated dirt. — Callie Khouri (@CallieKhouri) September 1, 2021

Actor Michael Ian Black tweeted, “Abort the GOP.”

Abort the GOP. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 1, 2021

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com