Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman Proclaim ‘F**k Off and Go Home, Putin’ at Spirit Awards

Actors Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman hosted the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards Santa Monica, California over the weekend and showed their support for Ukraine from the stage by giving Russian President Vladimir Putin the middle finger, and yelling “fuck off and go home, Putin!”

“I think we speak for everyone here when we say that we are hoping for a quick, peaceful resolution. Specifically, fuck off and go home Putin,” Mullally said, according to a report by TMZ.

Offerman followed up by stating, “We hope Putin fucks off and goes home and to that end let’s all join together with a Spirit Awards salute to Putin,” before holding up his middle finger for all to see, with Mullally following suit.

The husband and wife cohosts took a moment to give Vladimir Putin the middle finger during the 2022 Spirit Awards. https://t.co/r9McUbbq1t — TMZ (@TMZ) March 7, 2022

“Great organizations are raising money [for Ukraine],” Mullally added. “Please give what you can to give to the victims of this senseless act of aggression.”

Before the award show, streaming giant Netflix announced a suspension of all projects and acquisitions based in Russia amid Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The streamer’s decision came after entertainment giant Disney’s decision to hit the brakes and cancel film releases in Russian markets. Disney was also joined by Warner Brothers in halting premieres of new releases in Russia.

Russian productions have also been barred from the festival scene, led by the Cannes Film Festival. Series Mania Festival and MipTV also said that no Russian productions will be welcome.

Meanwhile, the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok has suspended livestreaming and content uploads from Russia. Russian users can still watch videos on the platform, but have been stripped of the ability to post any content of their own.

Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube have also reportedly completely banned Russian media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik throughout the European Union.

