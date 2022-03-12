James Woods Says He’s Been ‘Blacklisted’ in Hollywood and ‘Couldn’t Care Less’

Actor James Woods, who’s acting career spans five decades, says he has been “blacklisted” in Hollywood, and that he “couldn’t care less.”

“Blacklisted. And couldn’t care less,” says James Woods in response to a Twitter user, who asked, “Are you going to be making any more movies again or are you completely blacklisted for being a free thinker?”

Woods’ acting career has spanned decades, with his first film being The Visitors in 1972, according to his IMDb page, which also lists the actor’s last film having been in 2016, with his last appearance in a television series being 2017. Woods has also starred in hit films such as Once Upon a Time in America, Casino, and John Q.

The Salvador star appears to have been blacklisted over his unabashed conservative views. Woods began sharing his conservative views in the earlier years of Twitter, slamming the Obama administration over its policies, as well as its disastrous Benghazi scandal.

For many, however, the hypocrisy of ultra-liberal Hollywood is stark, given that the industry claims to be open minded and tolerant.

Meanwhile, Hollywood has been plagued with sex scandals, racism accusations, and rigged award shows for which more and more Americans are tuning out.

One would think that given all of Hollywood’s problems and scandals, the last thing the elites in that industry would be doing is clutching their pearls over a veteran actor with conservative views. But no, politics over everything.

