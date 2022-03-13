Apple founder Steve Jobs and Laurene Powell Jobs’ daughter daughter Eve Jobs has signed on with the modeling agency DNA Model Management.

“now represented by @dnamodels,” the 23-year-old wrote in an Instagram alongside a headshot of herself.

DNA Model Management also shared the news on its website, writing, “DNA is thrilled to announce we are representing Eve Jobs.”

“The young Californian is an accomplished equestrian and Stanford graduate, and we are very excited to help her launch her auspicious modeling career,” the agency added.

In addition to being the daughter of Steve Jobs, Eve is also the child of Steve’s powerful leftist billionaire widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, who Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow describes as the “new Soros,” amid revelations that she has become a secret superpower behind a vast network of left-wing media outlets, organizations, and politicians.

For instance, Powell Jobs owns the far-left magazine The Atlantic through her Emerson Collective company. The outlet published an article last summer proclaiming that encouraging the Biden administration to mandate the unvaccinated be on a no fly list. Weeks later, The Atlantic published an essay congratulating President Joe Biden for the Afghanistan evacuation that has thus far left 13 U.S. service members dead and numerous amounts of military gear in the hands of the Taliban terrorists.

Forbes also lists her as one of the ten richest women on earth, with a net worth of around $16 billion, mostly from her family stakes in two of the world’s biggest companies: Apple and Disney.

Eve Jobs is not the only child of an elite member of society to benefit from apparent nepotism.

Last year, second daughter Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff made her debut on the French high-fashion scene in Paris. Emhoff has also signed a deal with one of the world’s most prestigious modeling agencies, IMG Models.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.