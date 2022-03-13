‘Rust’ Armorer: Alec Baldwin Pointed Gun at Halyna Hutchins ‘Against All Rules’

Rust armorer Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed issued a statement in which she claimed Alec Baldwin “[pointed] the gun at Halyna [Hutchins] before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense.”

CNN reports that Gutierrez Reed’s comments were made in a statement tied to a lawsuit filed in response to the October 21, 2021, fatal shooting on the Rust set.

Gutierrez Reed also claimed, “Mr. Baldwin knew that he could never point a firearm at crew members under any circumstances and had a duty of safety to his fellow crew members.”

Moreover, she indicated that she was not called to check the gun prior to Baldwin using it.

She said that Baldwin and other Rust set members “had a duty and responsibility to call Hannah in for inspection of the gun and safety instruction before any gun scene was conducted.”

On December 3, 2021, Breitbart News reported Baldwin telling ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he cocked the gun that fatally shot the cinematographer for his unfinished film Rust — but insisted that he did not pull the trigger.

Baldwin described the moments leading up to the shooting, saying, “I’m holding the gun where she [Hutchins] told me to hold it.”

He added, “In the scene [being rehearsed] I would have cocked the gun, and I said, ‘Do you want to see that? And she said yes. So I take the gun and I sort of cock the gun, I’m not going to pull the trigger.”

Baldwin said that Hutchins then had him adjust the angle at which he was holding the revolver.

He then told Stephanopoulos, “I cock the gun and I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And I let go of the hammer of the gun and the gun goes off.”

Baldwin also told Stephanopoulos, “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger.”

CNN notes that the Hutchins’ family attorney believes Baldwin is “trying to avoid liability and accountability for his reckless actions.”

