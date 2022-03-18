Evan Rachel Wood Asks YouTube to Remove Marilyn Manson Video for Alleged On-Camera Sex Assault

Actress Evan Rachel Wood is calling for the removal of Marilyn Manson’s “Heart-Shaped Glasses” music video from YouTube, in which she claims she was sexually assaulted. The Google-owned company says it is “monitoring the situation.”

Wood, who claims she was “essentially raped on camera” by Manson during the filming of the video, shared a petition calling on Wednesday calling for YouTube to take it down, according to a report by Pitchfork.

“According to Evan Rachel Wood, Marilyn Manson raped Evan by penetration during filming which was not planned and while she was under the influence, and this is shown in the video,” the petition reads.

The petition goes on to state the Wood revealed these details in the documentary Phoenix Rising, which recently aired on HBO. In the documentary, the actress says she was “essentially raped on camera” by Manson during the filming of the 2007 music video.

“In her HBO two-part documentary, she states that she did not consent, she was given drugs, absinthe, and he penetrated her,” the petition reads. “While she might not be able to charge him as the statute of limitations passed, this video should not be on the internet.”

“She speaks about this specific instance of rape, as well as goes into detail about the fact he would continue to rape what he thought was her unconscious body,” the petition continues.

“The revised UCR definition of rape is: Penetration, no matter how slight, of the vagina or anus with any body part or object, or oral penetration by a sex organ of another person, without the consent of the victim,” the petition adds. “Attempts or assaults to commit rape are also included; however, statutory rape and incest are excluded.”

Wood reportedly shared the petition calling for YouTube to remove the Manson video in an Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate action if we determine there is a breach of our creator responsibility guidelines,” YouTube spokesperson Jack Malon said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Manson sued Wood for defamation prior to the televised premiere of Phoenix Rising. The rocker’s attorney has also issued a statement denying Wood’s claims about the video, reports Pitchfork.

“Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’ music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses,” the statement read.

“Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut,” the lawyer added. “Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.”

